Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 93,370 Franklin Covey Company $FC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FC. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 254.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.
FC opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Franklin Covey Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.
