Helix Partners Management LP Sells 200,000 Shares of SLM Corporation $SLM

Helix Partners Management LP cut its stake in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. SLM comprises approximately 2.6% of Helix Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Helix Partners Management LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. PEAK6 LLC increased its position in SLM by 77.1% during the first quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 51,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLM news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,771,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,139.13. This represents a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

SLM Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ SLM opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. SLM Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.26 million. SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. SLM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

