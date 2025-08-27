Head-To-Head Survey: Giftify (GIFT) and Its Competitors

Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Giftify to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Giftify and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giftify $90.57 million -$18.83 million -2.08 Giftify Competitors $4.18 billion $328.96 million -0.96

Giftify’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Giftify. Giftify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

58.3% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Giftify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Giftify and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giftify 0 0 1 0 3.00 Giftify Competitors 552 1612 3070 54 2.50

Giftify currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Giftify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Giftify is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Giftify and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giftify -15.13% -63.88% -39.60% Giftify Competitors -93.39% -50.91% -4.18%

Risk and Volatility

Giftify has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giftify’s peers have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Giftify peers beat Giftify on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Giftify

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

