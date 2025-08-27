Head-To-Head Contrast: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) versus C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 0 2 0 0 2.00 C.H. Robinson Worldwide 1 6 14 1 2.68

Valuation & Earnings

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste currently has a consensus target price of $310.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus target price of $117.24, indicating a potential downside of 7.61%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is more favorable than C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and C.H. Robinson Worldwide”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $1.72 billion 5.69 $743.97 million $20.75 15.71 C.H. Robinson Worldwide $17.72 billion 0.85 $465.69 million $4.39 28.91

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C.H. Robinson Worldwide. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C.H. Robinson Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays an annual dividend of $23.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays out 111.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 37.14% 19.91% 14.77% C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.14% 35.01% 11.23%

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. It also provides customs brokerage services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 45,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and ocean and air carriers. In addition, the company is involved in the buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh brand name. Further, the company offers transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. It provides its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

