HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for I-Mab Earnings

I-Mab Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for I-Mab in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for I-Mab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

I-Mab Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

Institutional Trading of I-Mab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 147.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

