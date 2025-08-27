HC Wainwright Estimates U.S. GoldMining FY2026 Earnings

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. GoldMining in a report issued on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. GoldMining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised U.S. GoldMining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, U.S. GoldMining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USGO opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.96. U.S. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. GoldMining

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USGO. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. GoldMining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. GoldMining by 61.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in U.S. GoldMining by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in U.S. GoldMining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in U.S. GoldMining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.