Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $RRR

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRR. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,664.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RRR stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 59.97%. The company had revenue of $526.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey T. Welch sold 56,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,412,210.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 314,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,416.41. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 121,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $7,288,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 260,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,626,490.72. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,703 shares of company stock worth $15,764,672. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.