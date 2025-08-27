Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 4,326 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 256.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at about $518,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Hut 8 Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hut 8 ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Hut 8 had a net margin of 112.81% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $174,558.13. Following the sale, the director owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,104.07. The trade was a 35.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $133,865.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,056.55. The trade was a 49.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

