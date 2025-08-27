Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 121,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.7024 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

