Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Grows Position in Eni SpA $E

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of E. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ENI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ENI by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ENI by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ENI Stock Down 0.1%

E stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Eni SpA has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. ENI had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.5826 dividend. This represents a yield of 440.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

ENI Profile

(Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

