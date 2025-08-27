Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE:CP opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

