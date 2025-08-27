Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 88862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 203,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 138,657 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 267,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,659 shares during the period. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.