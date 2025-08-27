Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,289,037,000 after buying an additional 622,590 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 61.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,433,722,000 after buying an additional 915,643 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Progressive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,447,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,262,000 after buying an additional 337,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $1,473,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.18.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $245.71 on Wednesday. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $228.54 and a one year high of $292.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.56 and a 200 day moving average of $266.35. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $595,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 26,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,654,209.52. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $337,299.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,001.74. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

