Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Blackstone by 105.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 64,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.56. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 808,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,353,571.52. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,804.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,248.37. This represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and have sold 16,850,134 shares worth $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

