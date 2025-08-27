GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,400 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,637.50.

GSK Stock Performance

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,480 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,678.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,413.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,430.37.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.30 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,435 per share, with a total value of £19,372.50. Also, insider Wendy Becker purchased 545 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,435 per share, for a total transaction of £7,820.75. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,913 shares of company stock worth $2,744,669 in the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

