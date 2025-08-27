Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Gold Fields stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,579 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,186,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,308,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,914,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,919,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,594 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

