Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Shares Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.