Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.93. 178,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 199,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $354.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 26,670.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 44,539 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

