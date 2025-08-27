Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.93. 178,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 199,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $354.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.