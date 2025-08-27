Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gevo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $428.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 72.76%.The business had revenue of $43.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 73,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $94,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,800. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 87,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $111,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 860,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,332.48. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,123,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,392. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 222,237 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 287,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

