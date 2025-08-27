General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Director Mark Malcolm Sells 1,210 Shares

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) Director Mark Malcolm sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.04, for a total transaction of $386,038.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,741.44. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GD stock opened at $322.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $322.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.19 and its 200 day moving average is $280.27. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

