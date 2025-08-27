Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 584 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.