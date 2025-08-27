Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 14,377 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 197,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of -164.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.