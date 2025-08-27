Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 232,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Blackstone by 17.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,804.38. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,248.37. This represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and have sold 16,850,134 shares valued at $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.75%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

