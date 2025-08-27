Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in WK Kellogg Co. $KLG

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.50% of WK Kellogg worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KLG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 0.24. WK Kellogg Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $611.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.36 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.38%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

