FY2025 EPS Estimate for Trisura Group Decreased by Analyst

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.25.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$40.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$30.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.26.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

