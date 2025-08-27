Freedom Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in YPF Sociedad Anonima $YPF

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YPF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 742.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.79.

YPF Sociedad Anonima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.43). YPF Sociedad Anonima had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.32%.The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

