Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,938 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $800,692.56. This trade represents a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,334. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

