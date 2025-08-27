FORA Capital LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Investors Inc grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
HST opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.34.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 85.11%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
