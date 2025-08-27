FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $144.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.69.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

