FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Leidos by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,095.24. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,525. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4%

LDOS stock opened at $182.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

