FORA Capital LLC Acquires 23,344 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 7,306,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,819,000 after acquiring an additional 72,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,801,000 after purchasing an additional 877,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,341,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 267,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 160,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,557,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $81.61.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.33) earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

