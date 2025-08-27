Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLG. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

NYSE:FLG opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Flagstar Financial has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLG. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

