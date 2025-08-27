First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCOGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

FCNCO stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

