Financial Review: Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) & Robert Half (NYSE:RHI)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Randstad and Robert Half”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $26.11 billion 0.33 $133.10 million $0.24 98.00 Robert Half $5.80 billion 0.64 $251.60 million $1.75 20.85

Dividends

Robert Half has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Randstad. Robert Half is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Robert Half pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Randstad pays out 287.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Robert Half pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Robert Half has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Robert Half is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and Robert Half’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 0.37% 8.81% 3.21% Robert Half 3.20% 13.00% 6.27%

Volatility & Risk

Randstad has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robert Half has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Randstad and Robert Half, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 2 0 2 3.00 Robert Half 1 4 1 0 2.00

Robert Half has a consensus target price of $45.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.59%. Given Robert Half’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Robert Half is more favorable than Randstad.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Robert Half shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Robert Half shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Robert Half beats Randstad on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk, and compliance consulting. It offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. The company was formerly known as Robert Half International Inc. and changed its name to Robert Half Inc. in July 2023. Robert Half Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

