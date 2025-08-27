Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $234.12 and last traded at $233.38. 1,481,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,047,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferguson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferguson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.55.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

