Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,317,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,754,000 after buying an additional 1,016,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,112,000 after buying an additional 74,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,322,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,578,000 after buying an additional 966,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fastenal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,018,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,703,000 after buying an additional 116,866 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

