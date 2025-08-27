Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MAA FY2025 Earnings

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.77. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAA. UBS Group cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE MAA opened at $142.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $137.32 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.5% during the second quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.3% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 172.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 51,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

