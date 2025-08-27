Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:WPM Q3 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.86.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$133.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$126.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$78.22 and a 12-month high of C$143.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

