Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 687610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $478.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. Equinox Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 120.4% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 23,908,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 44,440.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,364,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,850,000 after buying an additional 10,341,217 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,308,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after buying an additional 7,229,260 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 322.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,499,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after buying an additional 5,722,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 229.3% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,614,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,705 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

