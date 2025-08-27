Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 7,053 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:RSG opened at $234.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.60 and a 12 month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

