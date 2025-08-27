Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,641 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $22,954,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $486,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $387.18 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.66 and its 200 day moving average is $460.13.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($12.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $553.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

