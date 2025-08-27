Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,975 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.86% of Vail Resorts worth $51,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vail Resorts by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,039,000 after purchasing an additional 289,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,492. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.5%

Vail Resorts stock opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.