Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $65,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

