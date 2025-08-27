Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 706,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of PayPal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,206,000 after buying an additional 1,936,520 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,953,000 after buying an additional 1,669,908 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,898 shares of company stock worth $1,909,636. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

