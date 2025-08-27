Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $14.56 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after buying an additional 1,816,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,727,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

