Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 766,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 268,512 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $50,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,211,848 shares of company stock valued at $121,874,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:APH opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $112.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.