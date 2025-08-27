Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 147,015 Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Terreno Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,261,000 after buying an additional 125,940 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,158,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,918,000 after buying an additional 523,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,930,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,021,000 after acquiring an additional 95,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,895,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 412,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,913.40. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

