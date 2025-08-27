Earnest Partners LLC Has $173.01 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,979 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.31% of CF Industries worth $173,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 45.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 77.0% during the first quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 584,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,640,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

CF Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

