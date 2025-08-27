DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 819483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $16.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DRD

DRDGOLD Stock Up 4.4%

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.2269 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.