Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.12 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 297489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $776.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $194.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.47 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-2.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 278,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 102,544 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 136.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

